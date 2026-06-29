PORTHMADOG FC is pleased to announce its intention to establish a new women’s football section within the club.
The aim of this initiative is to attract new players — whether experienced footballers or individuals wishing to take their first steps in the sport — to join the new Porthmadog women’s team.
The development of a women’s team represents a strategic and significant step for the club. It is considered the natural next stage in securing a sustainable future for the sport in the town and the surrounding area.
By establishing this new section, the club aims to strengthen and develop women’s football locally, foster long-term success, and encourage more women and girls to participate in the game at grassroots level. The initiative is also expected to strengthen community links between the club, the people of Porthmadog and the wider area.
The opportunity is open to women aged 16 and over, with the session taking place on the training pitch at Y Traeth.
The initiative will be led by Sion Parry, who brings years of experience coaching women’s football in Llanystumdwy. Club officials are confident that his expertise will play a key role in the growth and success of the new section.
An open training session will be held on 2 July on the Y Traeth training pitch, between 18:15pm and 20:00pm
For further information, please contact Sion Parry on 07429 204418.
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