Despite a much improved performance Aberystwyth Town fell to home defeat once again, losing by the odd goal in three to Cardiff Met.
Adam Roscrow opened the scoring on 22 minutes for the visitors, but Devon Torry’s classy 50th minute strike gave Aber hope of a positive result, only for Joel Edwards to dash their dreams four minutes later.
On a chilly night in Ceredigion Cardiff Met started on the front foot and dominated the early proceedings, showing a high paced tempo common to top six contenders.
Dave Jones in the home goal was busy, punching a corner clear in the first minute, then saving a header from Matt Chubb, a long range effort from Ryan Reynolds and another effort from CJ Craven with a great diving save to his left.
Lewis Rees curled wide and Roscrow hit the post with Aber hanging on.
The hosts did show their hand with some trickery from the returning John Owen which set up Zac Hartley to fire over the bar, but then Sam Jones’s low effort was parried by Jones to a suspiciously offside looking Roscrow, who tapped home for what was certainly a deserved lead.
Aber did up it after conceding and Owen played a nice one two with Torry before being blocked at the near post.
Torry sent in another great effort from the right wing, but was frustrated by an offside flag, and despite being behind Aber were not out of it at the break.
The hosts did get the big start they needed after the break: only five minutes into the second stanza Callum Huxley crossed from the left, Christophe Aziamale helped the ball on and a hungry Torry smashed the ball in at the far post, to ignite some fire into their bellies.
Town were now throwing themselves into challenges and preventing Met from dominating the ball, however just four minutes after Torry’s goal, the ball fell fortuitously for Edwards on the edge of the area and his scuffed effort kissed in off the post to put Met once again in the ascendancy.
From here Town had a real go: Frankie Ealing almost unleashed Torry with a long ball, and later went on a superb 70 yard run before being blocked for a free kick right on the very edge of the penalty area, from which Owen curled wide.
Jones denied Roscrow, then Elliot Evans with a diving save, and Niall Flint was next to go close with Aber still fighting, then Hartley crossed for Aziamale to head wide.
Harry Arnison was injured after a clash with CJ Craven, Torry’s cross was gathered by Alex Lang and a lovely late move in injury time fell for sub Tom Mason at the back post, but his low effort was gathered by Lang to dash Aber’s hopes and confirm the points for Met.
This was a harsh result with Aber fighting hard enough to earn at least a point, however the Cymru Prem is an unforgiving place, and the Seasiders head to Barry on Friday night now bottom of the league after results elsewhere went against Anthony Williams’ men.