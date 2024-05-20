BOW Street bowed out of the Ardal North League Cup after suffering penalty shoot-out heartbreak against a strong Holyhead Hotspur side on Saturday.
The Magpies had gone into the semi-final full of confidence after securing second place in the league table, their best ever finish at tier three.
There was little to choose between the two teams throughout at the New Stadium.
Despite the lack of goals in the first half the quality of the football produced by both sides made for an exciting clash.
Street, who have played around nine games in the last four weeks, showed plenty of energy and took the lead in the 83rd minute courtesy of a Rhydian Davies penalty, his third successful spot kick in the last three games.
As the match headed into stoppage time it looked like that would be enough to set up a final showdown against Flint Mountain but the Harbourmen hit back through Sean Murphy after a defensive lapse by the visitors following a throw-in.
It was a cruel blow for Street but they had enjoyed a slice of fortune in the first half when the islanders’ Dylan Summers Jones missed a spot kick.
The lottery of the penalty shoot-out saw the hosts coming out on top 5-3.
In the other semi final played, Flint Mountain stayed on course for a league and cup double with a comfortable 5-0 win at Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant.
Mike Hayes’ 11th minute strike was all that separated the two teams before Tom Ruffer doubled their advantage on 55 minutes.
At 2-0 the outcome continued to be in the balance despite Flint Mountain controlling the tie but the result was eventually put to bed with three late goals.
Corey Smart made it 3-0 in the 89th minute with Sam Henry and Jack Sconce completing the rout.