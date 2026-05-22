PENPARCAU have confirmed their return to tier four— and have already secured their first signing as they prepare to step up next season.
The announcement caps a superb campaign for Arky, who completed a memorable treble on Wednesday evening with a 3–3 draw against Aberystwyth Town Ceidwaid in their final game of the season.
Having already lifted the League Cup and the Len & Julia Newman Trophy, the point was enough to see the Min-y-Ddol side crowned Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League champions.
The title had effectively been secured days earlier when closest challengers Talybont were beaten by a well-organised Aberystwyth Ceidwaid outfit.
Goals from Harley Lawton and a brace from Gytis Pivnickas ensured Arky rounded off the season in style, sealing the treble in the process.
It marks the 12th time Penparcau have won the Cambrian Tyres League.
In a club statement, Penparcau confirmed their next step: “Next year will be a different challenge. Pre-season starts in July, and we can now confirm we will be returning to Tier 4 football.
“The club would also like to thank Matty Davies and Anthony Evans for their commitment and service over many years, as they now move into retirement.
“Both players have been exceptional servants to Penparcau, winning countless honours along the way, and will go down as true club legends.”
The club also unveiled their first signing ahead of the new campaign, adding promising youngster Jaelan Brown.
“The club are delighted to introduce our first signing ahead of next season in Tier 4 — talented 16-year-old Jaelan Brown.
“Jaelan progressed through the ranks at Aberystwyth Town before stepping up to senior football with Machynlleth in Tier 4 last season, where he registered seven goals and four assists.
“A player we have been monitoring closely over the past year, we believe Jaelan will make a significant impact on the squad in the upcoming campaign.”
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