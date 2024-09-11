Penrhyncoch Under 11s have thanked sponsors Evabuild for their smart new kit which they revealed at the recent Gary Pugh Tournament held at Aberystwyth University Blaendolau playing fields. The players are pictured with team coaches Liam Hinton Jones (left), Gethin Owen Evans (centre) and Graham Jones (right).
Penrhyncoch Under 11s thank sponsors for new kit
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor
[email protected]
Thursday 12th September 2024 7:15 am
Penrhyncoch Under 11s (Supplied)
