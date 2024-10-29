An excellent pass by Brookwell on the turn gave Port a great scoring chance but close-range efforts by both Cai Jones and Ashley Owen were charged down. Another quick counter by Rhyl meant Ryan Williams had to be alert to head a goal-bound volley off the line. On 40 minutes, a great cross by Josh Banks was headed over the bar by Rhys Alun, but Port drew level when Danny Brookwell sent in a low volley which Adam Reid found too hot to handle. All square at one-apiece at the end of an entertaining first half.