Port just managed to edge an absolute thriller against a very good Rhyl side on Saturday, October 26.
The visitors took the lead in the third minute with a swift counter. Casey Faulkner found space on the left flank and his low cross was calmly side-footed into the corner of the net by Dylan Proctor to the delight of the numerous and enthusiastic Rhyl supporters.
The opener was a wake-up call for Port and they duly responded but found the Rhyl backline a very hard nut to crack. Gruff Ellis rose high to head a deep Ryan Williams cross on to the roof of the Rhyl net. Then it was Rhyl’s turn to give the Port fans a dose of the heebie-jeebies when Ollie Farebrother clattered into a Rhyl attacker, but loud appeals for a penalty were waved away by referee William Gareth Parry.
An excellent pass by Brookwell on the turn gave Port a great scoring chance but close-range efforts by both Cai Jones and Ashley Owen were charged down. Another quick counter by Rhyl meant Ryan Williams had to be alert to head a goal-bound volley off the line. On 40 minutes, a great cross by Josh Banks was headed over the bar by Rhys Alun, but Port drew level when Danny Brookwell sent in a low volley which Adam Reid found too hot to handle. All square at one-apiece at the end of an entertaining first half.
The second half was barely a minute old when Port skipper Cai Jones dispatched a low drive from 25 yards which was met by a fine two handed save by Reid before Rhyl, at the other end, came up with a glaring miss when Jason Foulkes blazed wide with only Farebrother to beat.
With just about 15 minutes remaining, Brookwell, after a brilliant run from his own half, presented Littlemore with a clear chance but he fired wide after sending Reid the wrong way and Danny himself forced Reid into another fine stop low to his left. Then Port took the lead for the first time when John Littlemore turned provider with a glorious pass into Brookwell’s path. He outsprinted two defenders and rounded the keeper before tapping home.
Port could have put the game to bed when Cai Jones was sent clear on goal only to send his shot agonisingly wide.
Just before the end, Port were forced into a flurry of frantic clearances, and, to cap it all, keeper Farebrother produced a truly fantastic save as he dived to his right to block a thundering free kick from the edge of the box by Dylan Proctor.
Port remain at the top of the league, still unbeaten after nine games.
Original report: Treflyn Jones