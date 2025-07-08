TWENTY-FIRST century technology is to be introduced at one of the oldest football clubs in North Wales, writes Gareth Hughes.
During the coming season the Football Association of Wales is to use Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Light systems at all Cymru Premier League games.
VAR has been used in the English Premiership for several years and the VAR Light system works on the same principles, with a VAR referee but without a replay operator.
To accommodate the equipment at Bala Town's Maes Tegid ground planning permission is being sought for a new timber kiosk as there is not enough space in the existing buildings.
In an application to the Eryri National Park Planning Authority, Freddie Brickell, of engineering consultants Wardell Armstrong, on behalf of the FAW, say that VAR Light can operate with eight cameras and must meet stringent FIFA rules, with match officials completing appropriate training.
"Imagery from VAR camera installations will be sent to a self-contained Video Operations Room, where the VAR will be situated.
“The match referee will undertake any recommended on-field reviews in a designated Referee Review Area adjacent to the pitch, where a monitor will be installed on match days."
The introduction of VAR is part of the FAW's strategy for 2024-30 to improve the standard of facilities and its "brand", as well as its "on-pitch product".
"The implementation of VAR as part of this plan will allow referees to perform at the highest possible level, providing quality decision-making to benefit players, fans and television audiences," said Mr Brickell.
The Bala club was established in 1880 and moved to its current Maes Tegid ground in the early 1950s. It has a capacity of 3,000.
