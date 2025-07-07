PORTHMADOG won their first pre-season friendly with a dominant display against Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs to secure the Cwpan Coffa Neil Phillips Memorial Cup.
Chris Jones’ players were a level above the Cae Clyd hosts who will operate in the North Wales Coast Premier Division this season after a hugely successful campaign in division one.
Port ran out 7-1 winners with goals by Rhys Alun Williams (2), Danny Brookwell (2), Osian Jones, Aaron Jones and a trialist.
The Quarrymen, who never let their heads drop, hit back through Gethin Roberts.
