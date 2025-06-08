PORTHMADOG keeper Oliver Farebrother has announced that he is leaving the Traeth.
Farebrother, who was recently named in the Ardal North West team of the season, announced his departure from the club on X: “Really enjoyed my time at @CPDPorthmadogFC - amazing club with fantastic people throughout.
“Special thanks to Chris Jones (manager) and Marc Seddon (assistant manager) for everything last season as well.
“Unreal memories made over the last 18 months, with a trophy to top it all off. Diolch Port!”
Porthmadog, who finished third in the table thanked Farebrother for his contribution: “The club extends its thanks and best wishes to Ollie who has been a key player between the sticks since joining the club in January 2024 from Chirk AAA.
“Last season he played all 30 league games. A huge contribution.”
Porthmadog’s season ended on a high with a 4-1 league cup final win against Brickfield Rangers.
