PLAYERS from Dolgellau Athletic, Llanuwchllyn and Porthmadog have made the Ardal Northern Leagues teams of the season.
Llanuwchllyn keeper Rob Dascalu, central midfielder Ilan Hughes and striker Meilir Williams made the cut for the Ardal League North East team with Dolgellau’s Dennis Bates and teen sensation Osian Morris also in the eleven.
Dascalu helped Llanuwchllyn to a play-off spot after finishing third in the league with only 29 goals concended.
The Penllyn side were also amongst the best going forward with talisman Williams prominent again as the league’s top scorer with 38 goals, 10 ahead of Bow Street’s Callum Page in second place.
Master marksman Williams surpassed 50 goals in all competitions but it wasn’t enough in the end as they were beaten 3-0 by Holyhead Hotspur in the playoff final.
Ilan Hughes was instrumental in the middle of the park with eight assists and four goals.
Dolgellau’s pair also had very influential seasons which saw Dolgellau to fourth place, their highest ever finish at tier three.
Central midfielder Dennis Bates made an impact going forward with seven goals and seven assists whilst 17-year-old Osian Morris was a revelation with 26 goals, third in the goalscoring chart.
Born and raised in Dolgellau, Bates returned to play for his hometown back in February of last year after a stint at Caersws.
He has also played for TNS U19s, Berriew, Rhayader and in between, out in America for Chowan University and Applachian FC.
He played for Dolgellau back in the 2018-19 season after making the move to the Marian from TNS Development.
Talented teenager Morris scored all five goals in a sensational performance which saw then leaders Dolgellau to a 5-1 win against Cefn Albion at Clywedog Park back in December, a day after starring for Welsh Colleges.
Ardal North East team of the season: Rob Dascalu (Llanuwchllyn), Josh Ferreira (Bow Street), Kiran Russell (Brickfield), Steve Watkins (Brickfield), Jack Jones (Llanfair United), Gerson Silva Neto (Brickfield), Dennis Bates (Dolgellau AA), Ilan Hughes (Llanuwchllyn), Osian Morris (Dolgellau AA), Meilir Williams (Llanuwchllyn), Tom Freeman (Chirk AAA/Brickfield).
In the Ardal League North West, Porthmadog keeper Oliver Farebrother and forwards Danny Brookwell and Rhys Alun Williams made the list.
Farebrother, who has just announced he is leaving the Traeth oufit, played all 30 games in the league, conceding just 39 goals as Porthmadog failed to make the playoff spot after a difficult finish to their campaign.
He has been a key player between the sticks since joining the club in January 2024 from Chirk AAA.
Brookwell is one of the greatest footballers to hail from Anglesey and has been a top contributor for Port since making the move to the Traeth from Llandudno in 2023.
The left wing wizard netted 13 goals and chipped in with 10 assists.
Livewire Rhys Alun also provided 10 assists and 13 goals.
Ardal North West team of the season: Oliver Farebrother (Porthmadog), Tom Taylor (Trearddur Bay), Alex Jones (Holyhead Hotspur), Reece Fairhurst (Y Rhyl 1879), Sion Edwards (Trearddur Bay), Ifan Emlyn Jones (Holyhead Hotspur), Tom Jones (Llannefydd), Danny Brookwell (Porthmadog), Cory Williams (Holyhead Hotspur), Dylan Proctor (Y Rhyl 1879), Rhys Alun Williams (Porthmadog)
