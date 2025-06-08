CRAIG Bellamy’s Cymru side will be looking to build on their unbeaten start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they take on old foes Belgium at the King Baudouin Stadium on Monday evening (7.45pm).
Cymru beat Liechtenstein 3-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday evening whilst Rudi Garcia’s Belgium side were held to a 1-1 draw against North Macedonia.
The result didn’t surprise Bellamy having also seen his side held to 1-1 draw in Skopje in their opening Group J game.
Cymru top the table, two points ahead of North Macedonia, four in front of Kazakhstan and six clear of Belgium who have two games in hand. Liechtenstein are bottom of the table after their three defeats.
Bellamy said after Friday’s victory that they would go to Belgium with a positive mindset: “We go there and I’m not camping.
“I’m not sitting back. It’s not in my make-up. I can’t do it, I don’t want to do it. So let me watch the game a little bit more. I’ve got a little bit more in my head but I’m really excited about it.”
Cymru have won five of the 17 meeting between the two sides with Belgium notching seven victories.
Gareth Bale scored a famous goal for Wales 10 years ago when Chris Coleman’s team beat Belgium 1-0 in Euro qualifying before beating them 3-1 win at the quarter-final stage of EURO 2016 a year later.
