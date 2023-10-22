• I shall end with a point of discussion. According to the excellent Cymru Football app, not a single one of Prestatyn’s 16 man squad is from Wales. In fact, if the app is entirely accurate, it appears that all players in the starting line-up are from England. Whereas it is commom knowledge that Port and Blaenau were guilty of such selections during the 1970’s, you just have to question the wisdom of all this within the context of a Welsh league.