Llay Welfare 1 Porthmadog 4
PORTHMADOG preserved their 100 percent start to the league campaign with a convincing victory on a challenging playing surface at Llay Welfare, writes Treflyn Jones.
The victory was merited but it was perhaps less comfortable than the scoreline would suggest as the hosts often gave as good as they got in both halves
Indeed, it was Llay who started the brighter from the off as a header from a corner after only two minutes went narrowly over the bar and Josh Cooke was called upon to make a save low down to his right a minute later.
Port soon settled, however, and opened the scoring after seven minutes when a corner to the far post by playmaker Shaun Cavanagh was superbly headed into the opposite corner of the goal by Gruff John.
Llay were undaunted and, from a typically swift break, a shot from Scott Swords went narrowly over the bar.
But, for all their enterprise, Port went further ahead after the 15 minute mark when Dan Atkins was adjudged to have been brought down in the box.
Cavanagh strode confidently towards the spot before dispatching a low, firm shot into the corner of the net after sending goalkeeper Aidan Johnson the wrong way.
Much to their credit, the hosts continued to attack at every opportunity and came close to opening their own account on quite a few occasions.
A dangerous free kick only just cleared the crossbar with Cooke seemingly struggling before a half volley inside the area clattered off the underside of Port’s crossbar before bouncing to safety.
Then, Cooke did well to get his fingertips to a fine low drive by left winger John James King.
Port also had their moments and a pinpoint pass by Cavanagh was met by a volley from Rhys Alun which cleared the crossbar.
Port were defending well at this stage and continued to attack the Llay backline as they played down the slope
On 42 minutes Port did it again. A corner from the right this time by that man Cavanagh found Atkins unmarked and he headed powerfully past Johnson to put Port 0-3 up at the break.
Port started the second period determined to add to their generous tally and midfielder Ryan Williams came very close when his volley from 10 yards went narrowly past the upright.
Ten minutes later, however, Port put the game well and truly to bed courtesy of a woeful defensive muddle on the hosts’ part.
An ill-judged short pass by keeper Johnson was well read and intercepted by Cavanagh who very unselfishly rolled the ball to Rhys Alun who made no mistake as he slammed the ball past a defender low into the net to put Chris Jones’ men into seventh heaven with a seemingly unassailable 0-4 lead.
We can perhaps forgive Port for taking their foot off the gas somewhat after this juncture but one also felt that the hard-working Llay team deserved at the very least a consolation goal for all their endeavour and sometimes enterprising attacking play.
Well, this they duly achieved after some 70 minutes.
Port defenders needlessly got into an argument with the referee on the right flank when they felt that Caio Evans had been the victim of a careless challenge but Mr Jed Machin waved play on and a cross into the box took an invitingly abnormal high bounce onto the head of Jonathan Collo who made no mistake as he nodded home past a stranded Josh Cooke.
And there it was. A very commendable away win for the men from Y Traeth.
Port host a very strong Denbigh Town from tier two in a first round Welsh Cup clash at the Traeth on Saturday with a 2pm kick-off.
