PORTHMADOG Under-14s kicked off the season at home versus Y Felinheli when they were just edged out by one goal.
The team’s kit has been sponsored by Rich and Paula, The Port Cafe, Deli & Restaurant’/
Port Under 14s’ new away kit (Porthmadog FC)
The under 12s new kit has been sponsored by Beresford Adams Estate Agents.
The under 8s recently took part in a ‘Round-Robin’ at Y Felinheli, playing in their new kit, kindly sponsored by Donna and Gareth from Meithrinfa Hen Ysgol, Porthmadog.
Port under 12s (Porthmadog FC)
Porthmadog under 8s (Porthmadog FC)
