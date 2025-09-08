PORTHMADOG have made an excellent start to the season with a mix of young and experienced players contributing.
One of those experienced names is Shaun Cavanagh, who is back to his best.
In addition to his two goals, he has been heavily involved in a deeper and wider role where he has provided four assists, including a super far post cross, enabling Dan Atkins to announce his arrival at the Traeth with a fine headed goal.
Zac Pike, a young local player returning from Nantlle Vale, has netted three times, two in the Welsh Cup and a match-winning league goal from the bench against Llanrwst.
Another heartening stat is that 10 different players have found the net in lLeague matches.
The leading scorers are Jonni Bravo and Rhys Alun with four apiece whilst keeper Josh Cooke has kept five clean sheets earned him TELEDU PORT TV's player of the month award.
