Ta-ta to Tier Two? That is what it felt like to the Porthmadog supporters who made up the majority of the mere 80 spectators at the University Grounds at Treborth on Saturday, February 22.
The Menai Bridge Tigers were certainly worthy of a share of the spoils after a stirring second half display. Porthmadog probably expected a tough game on the immaculate 4g pitch upon which the Teigrod had previously drawn with leaders Rhyl as well as putting 8 second half goals past Pwllheli.
Perhaps the opening 15 minutes were a sign of things to come as second placed Port appeared sluggish and unenthusiastic, or were they just over-cautious? Even the usually lively striker Tom Hilditch looked rather off-colour.
The first attempt at goal came on six minutes when former Port stalwart Jamie McDaid flashed a good shot wide of the target, and, six minutes later, Port’s Jamie Jones was guilty of delaying a close range shot too long and a promising chance had evaporated.
Port came close to opening the scoring on 25 minutes when a thumping free kick by Hilditch was well-saved by Caron Hughes at the expense of a corner and Jamie Jones came very close when his 20 yard effort hit the crossbar. Then midfielder Sion Williams sent in a good shot which was well-gathered above his head by the Tigers’ custodian and Port ended a disappointing first period with a free kick into the side-netting.
The second half proved to be a significantly more entertaining affair especially as the home side grew in confidence. The visitors came close again when Jamie Jones burst through but couldn’t bring the high bounce under his spell and Hughes rushed out to block and the same player put a 30-yard free kick narrowly over the bar five minutes later. On 64 minutes, Hilditch simply had to score but his close range header lacked power and Hughes pulled off a flying save.
On 70 minutes, the Tigers good build-up play led to the opening goal. Kurt Kellfeld won a towering header which reached the unmarked McDaid at the far post and the striker gleefully volleyed home past a stranded Farebrother.
Then, as the hosts upped the ante, the same player was guilty of a seemingly bad miss with the goal at his mercy and Elliot Breaks’ strong drive forced Farebrother in to a good save low to his left.
Port now had to throw caution to the wind: a five-man move culminating in a nice lay-off by Hilditch put Jamie Jones through to slot home past Hughes for a welcome equaliser. During injury time a free header for the same player flew over the bar and there was just enough time for another last ditch save by Hughes.
The final whistle was greeted by glum faces from the Port players and an audible “Yessss!” from the hosts. It was also disappointing that referee Mr Trigg chose to brandish seven yellow cards at the Port players. In all honesty, I wouldn’t in my wildest dreams call ourselves a ‘dirty’ team! Another disappointment was seeing both Josh Banks and Danny Brookwell limping off the pitch. Let’s hope they’ll be ready for Kerry near Newtown for the quarter final of the northern section of the Ardal League Cup next Saturday.
Report: Treflyn Jones