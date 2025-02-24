The final whistle was greeted by glum faces from the Port players and an audible “Yessss!” from the hosts. It was also disappointing that referee Mr Trigg chose to brandish seven yellow cards at the Port players. In all honesty, I wouldn’t in my wildest dreams call ourselves a ‘dirty’ team! Another disappointment was seeing both Josh Banks and Danny Brookwell limping off the pitch. Let’s hope they’ll be ready for Kerry near Newtown for the quarter final of the northern section of the Ardal League Cup next Saturday.