Porthmadog too strong for 10-man Penrhyncoch
Penrhyncoch 0 Porthmadog 3
PENRHYNCOCH fell to a 3-0 defeat to Porthmadog at Cae Baker on Saturday afternoon in the JD Cymru North.
In 32°C heat, the visitors proved too strong for the hosts as Rhys Alun and Callum Parry opened up a two-goal advantage before Ifan Emlyn added the finishing touches with an injury-time third over a 10-man Roosters side.
Honours were pretty much even for the opening 20 minutes or so but it was the hosts who produced the game’s first clear-cut chance when, on seven minutes, Geoff Kellaway did very well to find space in the box and send in a dangerous shot which hit the underside of the bar and bounced out to safety.
On 23 minutes, however, it was Port’s turn to test the hosts` rearguard when a shot inside the box was well-saved at the expense of a corner by Roosters keeper Lewis James.
Then from the resulting corner, James did even better to parry away a great goal-bound header by Nathan Williams.
Port were now beginning to get their act together with the skillful Meilir Williams looking particularly threatening down the right flank.
On the half-hour mark, the visitors duly earned their breakthrough with a wonderful goal.
The industrious Parry was clumsily brought down outside the box and up stepped the equally hard-working Alun to send a dipping drive into the top right hand corner of the net from fully 25 yards.
It wasn’t all Port though. On 40 minutes, the hosts came desperately close to equalising when a bullet header by Kolach was well-saved by Morgan Jones and scrambled frantically to safety by his co-defenders.
At the start of the second half, the home side delivered a stern warning as a blistering left-footer by Taylor Watts whizzed narrowly past Morgan Jones’ post.
On the hour mark, the game witnessed a significant turning point when Alun sprinted clear on goal only to be brought down by Owain James who was red-carded.
This seemed to give Port much confidence and belief and henceforth began to dominate proceedings.
A minute later, a well-floated high cross from Ifan Emlyn found the head of Parry whose glorious looping header went well beyond the helpless James and nestled in the back of the net.
In fairness, however, Penrhyncoch never gave up and they perhaps deserved better when a lapse in concentration between Morgan Jones and Euron Roberts ended with Roberts having to produce an excellent goal-line clearance.
During the final 10 minutes, Ben Fisher came agonisingly close to putting the game to bed when his left-footed daisy cutter shaved the foot of the post at the end of a glorious move and Parry’s firm volley cannoned off the underside of the cross-bar.
It was Emlyn’s turn, however, to put the icing on the cake. Deep into injury time, a neat pass by Pritchard provided him with a rare incursion into the Roosters’ box and he produced an unstoppable low drive into the corner of the net to make it 3-0 to the happy visitors.
Next up for Porthmadog is a visit to Colwyn Bay on Saturday while Penrhyncoch travel to Mold Alexandra.
Llanidloes Town 2 Chirk 0
ELSEWHERE in the JD Cymru North, Llanidloes claimed their first points of the season with a comfortable win at home to Chirk.
Second-half goals from George Clarke and Elliot Russell Jones were enough to secure all three points at Victoria Park.
Llanidloes are next in action at Prestatyn Town on Saturday.
