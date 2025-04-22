Porthmadog 2 Connah’s Quay Town 3
Ardal North West
A GOAL in the 94th minute by Kyle Harte gave Connah`s Quay Town a frankly undeserved victory over Porthmadog at Y Traeth as the visitors brought the curtain down on their season, writes Treflyn Jones.
Port bossed large parts of the game, particularly the lion`s share of the second half but ended up with nothing to the huge disappointment of their loyal supporters.
However, Port could hardly believe their luck when, after only three minutes a fine pass by Rhys Alun to Danny Brookwell on the wing encouraged the striker to evade his marker and his low cross was netted by home defender Leon Bennett in his attempt to clear the danger. 1-0 to Port.
Three minutes later, Bennett more than atoned for his error as he brought the Town level.
A hard-driven corner kick from the right was not dealt with and Bennett stole in at the near post to make it one apiece.
On the 15 minute mark, Port came close to taking the lead but Caio Evans completely missed his kick with the goal at his mercy from a deep cross.
On 20 minutes, a split-second of hesitation by Port keeper Oliver Farebrother caused the custodian to slip on the turf and, as he was outside his area, was unable to retrieve the situation with his hands, so Ryan Hewitt gratefully tapped home into an empty net from 20 yards.
Port largely dominated the remainder of the half and there was a moment of controversy on 25 minutes when Port attackers were convinced that Town keeper Elliott Jones had parried away an inswinging corner by Danny Brookwell from behind the line.
There followed howls of protest but all to no avail.
Five minutes before the break, Port got their just desserts as Tom Hilditch got his head to a fine cross from Brookwell to draw level.
Port continued to press and, on the stroke of half time. there were strong appeals again for a goal as players claimed that a close range header had been cleared from the wrong side of the line. Nothing doing!... and the half ended 2-2.
For much of the second half, it was largely a case of Port attacking whilst the visitors defended very effectively.
Port forced many a corner and several goal-worthy shots were charged down. Rhys Alun, Danny Brookwell, Sion Williams and Caio Evans looked particularly threatening but that winning goal just would not come.
In the 90th minute, Port were relieved to gain a monumental let-off as it appeared that Town must score but an almighty scramble was eventually cleared.
Town had clearly left their defensive shell by now as neither side had much to lose and the cruel sucker punch duly arrived on 94 minutes.
Port failed to clear their lines from a deep corner kick and in the ensuing pin-ball session, Kyle Harte poked the ball home from close range.
Heartiest congratulations go to Rhyl as they were at last crowned League Champions following a one-nil victory over Llannefydd at Belle Vue.
Meanwhile, Holyhead Hotspur clinched a play-off spot after a goal-less draw against Llanrwst.
Port are for the moment in third place but that situation may yet change with teams below them having games in hand.
Port’s final league game will be played at Y Traeth on Saturday when they entertain Holyhead (K0 2.30pm). Let`s hope Lady Luck will smile on us in that one!