Porthmadog win manager and player of the month awards
Friday 21st October 2022 9:30 am
Share
Porthmadog boss Craig Papirnyk and attacker Rhys Alun (Porthmadog FC )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
PORTHMADOG have seen double success at the JD Cymru North monthly awards.
Craig Papirnyk has been named manager of the month for September while Rhys Alun is the player of the month.
Papirnyk led Porthmadog to the second-tier last season and can take plenty of satisfaction from his side’s start to the new campaign. Seven points from three games in September saw them end the month in fourth.
Rhys Alun provided an assist in Porthmadog’s 2-0 win over Prestatyn Town at the start of the month before hitting the winner as they beat Llandudno 1-0 on their travels.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |