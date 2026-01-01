The breakthrough finally arrived two minutes before half‑time, and it was worth the wait. Starting deep in their own half, Caernarfon pieced together a flowing move: Smith carried the ball out, found Davies on the right, and his deft touch released Paulo Mendes, who threaded Bradley through on goal. Torrance saved well, but the rebound fell kindly for Daniel Gosset, who calmly slotted home from eight yards.