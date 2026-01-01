Bala Town 0 Caernarfon Town 1
JD Cymru Premier
CAERNARFON needed just a point from their trip to Maes Tegid to secure a top‑six berth for phase two of the season, and they set the tone early with a confident, controlled start. The visitors dominated possession from the outset, while Bala appeared content to sit deep and absorb pressure.
The Lakesiders are now left with a fight to finish seventh at the end of phase two to claim a European play-off spot.
Steve Fisher’s side made a solid start to the season but a gradual decline throughout the campaign now sees them just two points ahead of Flint Town in the drop zone.
Their first clear opening arrived in the 21st minute when Sion Bradley drove down the right and squared for Adam Davies, whose low strike was deflected behind for a corner. Moments later, Davies turned provider, slipping Josh Lock into the box, but goalkeeper Joel Torrance stood firm at his near post.
Dominic Smith threatened next, stretching to meet a Bradley free kick at the far post, but he couldn’t generate the contact needed and the ball flashed harmlessly across the six‑yard area.
Town keeper Connor Roberts was called into action soon after, producing a superb full‑stretch save low to his left to deny the hosts before Mooney cleared the danger. Caernarfon came agonisingly close again in the 39th minute when Ryan Sears met another Bradley delivery, only for his header to brush the outside of the post with Torrance beaten.
The breakthrough finally arrived two minutes before half‑time, and it was worth the wait. Starting deep in their own half, Caernarfon pieced together a flowing move: Smith carried the ball out, found Davies on the right, and his deft touch released Paulo Mendes, who threaded Bradley through on goal. Torrance saved well, but the rebound fell kindly for Daniel Gosset, who calmly slotted home from eight yards.
Lock fired wide early in the second half, and Roberts produced another fine stop at the other end to deny Hussein Mehasseb. From that point on, the Cofis regained full control, and in truth, they should have extended their lead as the chances continued to fall their way.
Sears, Mendes, Lock and Gosset all went close to doubling the advantage, but a lack of clinical finishing kept the hosts alive until the final whistle.
Still, the victory ensures Caernarfon can now look ahead to 10 huge fixtures in phase two, where Richard Davies and his squad will test themselves once again against the league’s top sides.
Fixtures
Saturday, 3 January: Connah’s Quay Nomads v Barry Town United; The New Saints v Bala Town
Friday, 9 January: Barry Town United v Llanelli Town; Caernarfon Town v Connah’s Quay Nomads; Flint Town v Bala Town; Haverfordwest County v Briton Ferry Llansawel; Penybont v Cardiff Met; The New Saints v Colwyn Bay
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.