LLANUWCHLLYN will be eager to bounce back to winning ways in the Ardal League North West when they travel to struggling Llangollen Town on Saturday. Llan have set the pace since August, but their long unbeaten run finally ended last time out with a 3–2 home defeat to local rivals Dolgellau Athletic.
That setback has reopened the title race as the league moves into its second half, though Llanuwchllyn remain strong favourites. Much of that confidence comes from prolific striker Meilir Williams, who ended the year with a remarkable 55 goals in all competitions from just 41 appearances in 2025.
Williams is the league’s top scorer this season with 29 goals from 16 games.
Second‑placed Knighton Town narrowed the gap to five points—and still hold a game in hand—after their 2–1 victory over Bow Street. Callum Stead’s brace proved decisive, but the Magpies remain firmly in the hunt themselves, sitting eight points behind Llanuwchllyn with a game in hand.
Knighton host mid‑table Radnor Valley this weekend, while Bow Street welcome bottom‑placed Lex XI.
Saturday’s fixtures in full: Bow Street v Lex XI; Builth Wells v Llanfair United; Cefn Albion v Llandrindod Wells; Dolgellau Athletic v Kerry FC; Knighton Town v Radnor Valley; Llangollen Town v Llanuwchllyn; Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant v Penycae; Rhos Aelwyd v Corwen.
