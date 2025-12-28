Porthmadog 2 Pwllheli 0
Ardal North West
IT was heartening to see such a substantial crowd (821) for this holiday fixture but, as a spectacle, the match as a whole failed to live up to expectations, writes Treflyn Jones.
Ultimately, however, a very well-taken brace of goals by the combative and talented Osian Evans separated the two sides and gave the hosts a deserved win on the balance of play.
Port started somewhat sluggishly and failed to trouble a resolute Pwllheli defence but, with 12 minutes on the clock, the hosts got their noses in front.
A free kick from near half way by Ryan Williams was headed down by Cai Jones to Evans in space and the 19-year-old centre-forward made no mistake as he side-footed home past the diving Morgan Jones.
It was then Pwllheli`s turn to trouble the Port defence when a mis-placed header by Jake Jones gave former Port player Harri Lambe a presentable chance but he volleyed wide of the target, and, barely a minute later, a fine Pwllheli move ended in a header just past the post.
Port`s play for much of the half appeared uncharacteristically disjointed at times although credit must go to Pwllheli for their disciplined defending.
On 42 minutes, Port found themselves in a must-score situation when Rhys Alun beat his marker and tried to place his shot past custodian Jones who did well to parry the ball on to the post.
A Port player got to the rebound but his goal attempt from barely a yard was blocked on the line.
With the clock well into injury time, Port doubled their money when Rhys Alun again taunted the Pwllheli defence before giving a timely lay-off to Evans who let fly from just outside the box and curled the ball past a motionless Jones into the net.
During the second period, Port fashioned the majority of goal-scoring opportunities.
With the half only 10 minutes old, a deft flick by Rhys Alun put that man Evans clean through but his firm shot cannoned off the keeper`s legs and seconds later, Rhys Alun forced the keeper into a diving save to his left.
Substitute Danny Brookwell engineered several promising moments with his mazy runs and two long-distance shots from the Anglesey man were safely gathered by Jones.
With five minutes of the 90 remaining, Evans (of all people!) managed the miss of the match when, after great play by Brookwell he miscued for an `open goal` from barely a yard out to the amazement of everybody and a potentially merited hat-trick had gone a-begging.
Two-nil it remained and Port stay in second place just one point behind leaders Bangor who have played one game less.
