The Gwynedd Derby between Caernarfon and Porthmadog in Round 2 of the Nathaniel MG Cup produced a thrilling game, a last minute equaliser and a tension ridden penalty shoot-out to decide that the Cymru North club had edged out the Cymru Premier club.
Caernarfon Town 2 Porthmadog 2 (Port win 4-2 on pens), Nathaniel MG Cup, round 2
Local rivalry and, the fact that many players had represented both clubs, only added to an occasion which attracted a gate of 812 – the highest of the round by some distance.
Caernarfon started well and enjoyed the early possession without threatening the Port goal.
The first danger signs did not come until 20 minutes had elapsed and it needed good work from a combination of defender Morgan Owen and debutant keeper Matt Wallace to prevent the hosts’ striker Adam Davies, a new signing from Airbus, putting the Canaries ahead.
Port then enjoyed a better spell and former Cofi wingman Danny Brookwell could well have put them ahead on 25 minutes.
They didn’t have too wait too long for their goal though, Brookwell cutting in from the right to place his shot wide of Ryan Woods in the home goal just after the half hour mark.
The first half had seen Town dominating the opening 20 minutes with Port having the best of the next 20.
But with the interval approaching the home team made a determined effort to get back on level terms and reaped their reward on the stroke of half-time when newcomer Davies scored on his competitive debut.
Port made a substitution at half-time with Gruff Elllis replacing the experienced Iddon Price who had taken a knock during the opening half.
The visitors started well with Brookwell again a threat making a dangerous run down the left being eventually forced out for a corner.
Town were soon back in the game, however, and enjoyed a good spell threatening Wallace’s goal, first with a free kick in a dangerous position before Sion Bradley’s header was kept out by an excellent save.
But the Cofis were not to be denied and two minutes later new signing Ryan Austin put them ahead for the first time, heading home Darren Thomas’ free kick to the back post.
Luke Smith, a Port signing from Conwy Borough, made his debut from the bench, replacing Tom Mahoney in midfield and the visitors pushed hard in search of an equaliser.
Shaun Cavanagh came closest on 85 minutes when he was unlucky to see his goal bound effort strike the crossbar.
Then, when Caernarfon’s progress to the third round looked inevitable, Morgan Owen fired in a thunderbolt past Woods.
On to penalties and, with mounting tension, the very same Owen put Port 1-0 in front and Telor Williams, Cai Jones and Cavanagh all successfully converted their penalties.
But Dion Donohue and Rhys Alun for Caernarfon both struck the crossbar which sent Port through.