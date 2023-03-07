Penrhyncoch picked up a positive point on the road as they drew 1-1 at basement side Holyhead Hotspur.
The Roosters were targeting a win against the Harbourmen but a share of the spoils was probably the fair result.
After an evenly-contested first half,veteran Geoff Kellaway gave the visitors the advantage on 47 minutes.
However, the lead was shortlived as Chris Jones levelled for the islanders three minutes later.
Penrhyncoch finished the game with nine men after Niall Coleridge and Lewis James were red carded.
Up next, Mold Alexandra visit Cae Baker on Saturday with Pen in need of the points to close the gap on Conwy Borough, Llanidloes Town and Chirk AAA.