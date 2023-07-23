PWLLHELI, who drew 2-2 at Penrhyndeudraeth in their latest pre-season friendly on Friday evening, have strengthened their squad with five new signings as they prepare for life in tier three Ardal League North West.
The Rec side have welcomed keeper Morgan Jones from Porthmadog, Jacob Walker, Samuel Jones and Jack Jones from Nefyn, and Jos Lloyd Jones who has played for Llandudno Albion and Bangor 1876.
Carl Jones and Steffan Toplis netted for Pwllheli at Maes y Parc on Friday with Deio Hughes scoring twice for the Cockles.
Pwllheli Reserves drew 1-1 at Gaerwen on Saturday courtesy of a Rhys Williams strike.