Penrhyncoch FC signing Jack Rimmer scored on his 'third debut' for the club in the vital bottom-of-the table JD Cymru North clash against visitors Holyhead Hotspur.
The defender, who joined from Aberystwyth Town, scored in first half stoppage time to add to Courtney Perkins' opening goal a few minutes earlier at Cae Baker on Saturday.
The Harbourmen rallied in the second half with a goal by Dab Mowbray with 15 minutes to go but the Roosters held on for a big three points.
Rimmer joins the club as Gari Lewis’ fourth signing of the winter transfer window.
Known for his speed and his powerful strikes, he joins for his third spell with the Roosters, having originally joined on loan from the Seasiders in 2016.
He later went on to sign permanently in January 2019, spending a further 18-months with Pen.
In his last season at Cae Baker, Jack made 20 appearances for the club.
It was then announced in June 2020 that he would return to Park Avenue.
During his second spell, Jack made 74 appearances overall for Aber, including 17 this season in all competitions.
The 23-year-old will be a huge boost to the Roosters defence as they look to climb out of the relegation zone.