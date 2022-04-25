Roosters manager Aneurin Thomas and assistant Sion James step down

Aneurin Thomas was promoted to first team manager in May 2020 ( Colin Ewart )

Penrhyncoch have confirmed that first team manager Aneurin Thomas and assistant manager Sion James have both stepped down from their positions.

Thomas was promoted to first team manager following the departure of Gari Lewis in May 2020 and led the Roosters to a respectable 9th place in the 2021/22 Cymru North season.

Under Thomas’ stewardship, the club reached round three of the Nathaniel MG Cup beating Llanrhaeadr and 14-time Cymru Premier champions The New Saints along the way before being knocked out by Cymru South promotees Pontypridd Town.

The Roosters also reached the fourth round of the Welsh Cup, beating Ynyshir Albions 4- 1before being knocked out by Saltney Town on penalties.

James joined the club in 2016 following his release from Aberystwyth Town.

He played a huge part in the playing squad ever since he joined the club forming a solid partnership with Jonathan Foligno at the back.

He was appointed as Freddie Thomas’ assistant after obtaining his coaching license in 2020.

The club has thanked Thomas and James for their work during their time with the club and wish them all the best for the future.