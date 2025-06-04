BALA Town FC have congratulated the club's chief executive Nigel Aykroyd and his brother David on being accepted to 'Gorsedd Y Beirdd' with honour at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham.
The contribution of the brothers has improved the arts, a number of initiatives and local sports, with the support that has driven CPD Y Bala to the Premier League of Wales and facilitated their achievements in Europe.
The club posted: “This will be a moment for you to treasure. The local community and all of Wales are grateful to you for the fruits of your labour, your strength, your support, your perseverance and all your hard work here in Penllyn.
“Your contribution has been invaluable for the community and we as a club appreciate the endless hours you have given to the club” Best wishes to you both as you receive the honour on Friday morning at the Wrexham Eisteddfod.”
