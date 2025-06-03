BALA Town have announced the resignation of Colin Caton as first team manager.
The club posted on Tuesday morning: “The club have had a hugely difficult and challenging 12 months and the culmination of this has resulted in Colin facing an almost impossible task to continue in his position.
“The issues which we as a small club within the JD Cymru Premier League have been widely discussed but there has been no assistance or resolution regarding the concerns raised.
“The challenges have had a personal affect on many involved in our club but we remain resolute in our determination to continue our journey at the very highest level of domestic football in Wales.
“Colin has been an unbelievable servant of this club for 22 years since 2003 and transformed us from a team languishing at a low level in Tier 3 to the very top of Welsh domestic football.
“He leaves after 880 matches at the helm and an encyclopedia of achievements – promotion in his first season to the Cymru Alliance – then three NEWFA Challenge Cup wins and three Cymru Alliance League Cup wins – then promotion at last after five seasons into the Welsh Premier League in 2009 – and then 16 years consecutively in the Cymru Premier.
“We are the 2nd longest running team in the league – and in those 16 years, nine European qualifications, an historic Welsh Senior Cup victory, a Nathaniel MG League Cup victory, three times second place in the league, three times third place in the league – a never ending catalogue of success.
“The club will be forever grateful to Colin for his outstanding service, his complete commitment to the position, his dedication, his enthusiasm, his determination, his professionalism and his outstanding achievements.
“His resignation will never lessen the wonderful memories and his resignation will certainly never dim the admiration, the respect and the gratitude which Bala Town holds for Colin.”
