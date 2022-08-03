‘Sad day’ as Lakesiders withdraw reserves side
BALA Town have announced with regret and sadness that following many weeks of extremely hard work behind the scenes they have been unsuccessful in their attempt to recruit or keep existing players for their reserves team.
A club statement said: “We have unfortunately no option but to inform the Football Association of Wales that we are withdrawing from the Reserve League and will be unable to fulfil any of the fixtures for this season.
“Unfortunately, it was not just the players which we were unable to attract to join us.
“We were extremely indebted to Al Kip for all the effort he put into running the Reserves over the last few years, but he could not carry on doing this on his own and we have again been unsuccessful, despite considerable effort in trying to find two or more people to assist Al.
“Off the field was very difficult as well for Ruth, Gill, and Nigel, juggling and organising the 3G and confirming fixtures, reporting data and registrations.
“We will hugely miss our Reserves and can only thank them all for their efforts, commitment and especially the entertainment.
“The club will work tirelessly to re-establish a reserve side, but this will only be possible with a strong off the field structure in situ combined with a three-person management team to work together to drive recruitment of players.
“We will be able to get this set up for 2023/24 season. It is indeed a sad day for the club.”
