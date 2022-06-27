Seasider Lee Jenkins leaves Park Avenue for pastures new

Lee Jenkins with the Wales C squad before the game against England C at Caernarfon Town’s Oval ground back in March ( Nik Mesney/FAW )

ABERYSTWYTH were dealt a blow on Monday when it emerged that Lee Jenkins will leave Park Avenue for pastures new.

The 20-year-old highly-rated defender will join JD Cymru Premier rivals Haverfordwest County on Friday, 1 July, the club confirmed.

A commanding presence at the back for the Seasiders since making his senior debut in the 2019-20 season, he has established himself as one of the league’s top young talents and becomes the Bluebirds’ sixth signing of the summer window.

Having come through the academy setup at Park Avenue, Jenkins made 22 appearances in his debut Cymru Premier season.

He has featured a further 54 times in the Cymru Premier for Aber including playing an integral part of an Black & Green back line which kept three clean sheets against the Bluebirds last season.

He was called up to the Wales C squad to face their English counterparts at Caernarfon Town’s Oval ground back in March.

New signings

Returning to the club is goalkeeper Leigh Jenkins from Penrhyncoch FC – four years since his return to Cae Baker after a previous spell with Town.

Jenkins is a well-known face within local and regional football having represented both Penrhyncoch and previously Bow St over extended periods.

Ahead of the 2018/19 season, he joined Town under Neville Powell and impressed enough in pre-season to earn the starting job for the season opener against Llandudno at Park Avenue. However, a fractured shin 60 minutes into the match halted his momentum and saw his Black and Green journey cut short.

He re-joined Penrhyn thereafter and last season made 28 appearances in all competitions as The Roosters finished ninth in the JD Cymru North.

Jenkins said: “After a decent pre-season under Nev Powell in 18/19 I was delighted to get the start for the season, but I was gutted to be stretchered off after 60 minutes. Despite that, I hugely enjoyed my time at the club and can’t wait to get going again.

The Seasiders have also announced the return of academy product, Welsh Premier Development League champion and ex-Welsh Schoolboy international Harri Horwood.

The 22-year-old left-sided player returns to Park Avenue after spending the 2021/22 season with Penrhyncoch, with previous spells at Cardiff Met University and Briton Ferry Llansawel.

He said: “Believe it or not, last season was only my first full season of senior football, so I can’t thank Fred, Sion and the Penrhyn boys enough.

“It was by far the most enjoyable and rewarding season I’ve had in football that made me fall in love with the game again.

“Taff’s a great manager with great ideas. From our time together at Met, it’s clear to see he has exciting plans for an attractive style of play that we can’t wait to show the fans next season.”

Former Cardiff Met assistant manager and new Aber boss Anthony Williams said: “I’ve known Harri for a number of years from his time at Cardiff Met.

“He needed time to develop his game through regular senior football, and last year proved that he now has the ability and consistency to perform in the Cymru Premier, so we’re delighted to add him to the squad.”

Williams has secured the retention of seven of last year’s contracted squad players, plus five new signings and is looking to bolster the squad with some loan signings from Football League Clubs.

He said: “I have also spoken with a number of Clubs from the Premier League and Championship (about taking players on loan).

“We are some way down the line in the process of bringing in one or two players, so I am using my contacts in the game to strengthen certain positions and even out the squad.”

He added: “We’ve all got to strive for the top six and then build from there.

“I don’t see why we can’t be there or thereabouts. Starting the season well is massively important and then who knows.

“It’s an exciting season, there’s a number of boys I am really looking forward to working with.