BONT FC have wrapped up the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League title in some style with a 6-1 win at Corris United on Saturday.
They claimed the championship after a stop-start campaign with 12 wins and a draw in their 13 league games ahead of their scheduled match against Talybont on Tuesday.
It was always going to be a tough encounter for the Quarrymen as they didn’t have an available goalkeeper and Bont took full advantage with four first half goals by Garin Evans (2), Jordan Perry and Ethan Rees from the penalty spot.
And they continued to boss proceeding after the turnaround as Evans went on to notch his hat-trick with his 16th goal of the league campaign with 17-year-old Gethin Williams-Evans completing the scoring.
Mikey Blackwell got on the scoresheet for the outplayed home side who had won 10 of their previous 14 matches.
Bont’s only “blemish” of an outstanding campaign was the 2-2 draw against Borth United back in March.
The celebrations will go some way to make up for the disappointment of being beaten by a good young Felinfach side in the semi final of the Dai Dynamo Davies Memorial Cup earlier this month.
Fixtures: Tuesday, 14 May - Bont FC v Talybont; Saturday, 18 May - Llanilar Reserves v Corris United; Borth United v Bont FC.