Congratulations are in order to a 16-year-old Ceredigion boy who has been chosen for the Welsh Schools under-18 football squad travelling to Italy
Gwydion Dafis from Talgarreg, a pupil at Ysgol Bro Teifi, has been chosen for the Welsh Schools under-18 squad who are travelling to Italy for the Roma Caput Mundi tournament, Italy.
The 16 year old, who plays for Aberystwyth Town Football Club, is part of the squad aiming to retain the Roma Caput Mundi trophy, which Wales won for the first time last year.
With the first of their three games in the tournament taking place on Monday 3 March 2025, the final will be played on March 7.