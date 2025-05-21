THE first race meeting of the Wales & Border Counties Harness Racing season proved to be an exciting opener at the all weather track at Tairgwaith near Ammanford.
The track was kept in perfect condition throughout the afternoon with regular watering to lay the dust and make racing enjoyable for both horses and humans.
The first races were the Grade B heats, this is always a popular division of open horses with many of the competitors on the gate, the draw is always important.
The speedster Best in Flight driven by trainer Dai Arrowsmith for owner Tracey Gale from Gorslas proved just too fast for Ceiron Spirit (Bevan, Maesmynis) with Sealofapproval (Munro, Bridgend) running into third.
In the second heat Lynne Boxhall from Brecon steered Carrie on Fred belonging to Liam Middleton from Llandrindod to victory ahead of the talented back marker Blue Guns N Roses owned trained and driven by the Thomas family from Pontypridd, while Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) was third.
The two Nursery races were next, these races are the first introduction to the sport for the horses, so a lot of attention is paid with the hope of spotting a star in the making.
In the first race it was Lucifer owned by Robin Lloyd from Painscastle and driven by Perry Thomas who came pass the post first with Dai’s Silver Talk (Bevan, Maesmynis) in second and first timer Beach Boy (Collard, Rhayader) was third.
In the second race newcomer Morris Dancer driven by Ben Flanagan for Carl Evans from Newport claimed first place ahead of another newcomer Blazing Eagle (Michael Bevan, Maesmynis) while Brywins Filatore (Munro, Bridgend) was third.
The next two races were the Baby Novice division where the horses begin their competitive career.
In the first Mayhem Queen made her debut with a win for the Price family connections from Builth Wells driven by dad Lee, in second was another newbie Don Bobby (Carolyn Rowlands, Nantmel) while Mancey’s Deuce (Hawkes, Orleton) was third.
In the second race the speedy Hillbilly Jackson owned by the Bevan family from Maesmynis and driven by Andrew Bevan produced a scintillating time to secure first place ahead of Robin Lloyd’s Begwyns Trust with newcomer Wye Doon (Williams, Pencader) in third.
After a well earned break the Novice race provided a win for Red Cash owned by Dave Sargeant from Newbridge and driven by trainer Andrew Hardwick while Evenwood Itchyfeet (Mills, Llanbister) was second and Up All Night (Millard, Stourbridge) was third.
The conclusion of race day were the open races, the Grade A followed by the Grade B final. In the Grade A Mahogany Caio enjoyed his first run with Wales & Borders, and as the gate horse he used his advantage to clinch victory for farrier Oli Jones from Cribyn who owns, trains and drove him.
In second was Goodtime Hal (Staples, Brecon) while the veteran Lakeside Pan (Elder, New Quay) was third.
In the Grade B Final Stateside Icon owned and trained by the Weigel family from Llanddewi Velfrey and driven by Mathew Tromans was first past the post ahead of Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod) with Sealofapproval (Munro, Bridgend) in third.
At the end of the first day’s meeting with nine entertaining races, everything bodes well for a successful season, the next fixture is the first grass meeting of the season at the traditional Synod Inn meeting in Ceredigion on Bank Holiday Monday May 26th starting at 1.30pm.
Results:
Grade B - heat 1: 1, Best in Flight (Dai Arrowsmith) owned Gale Gorslas trained Arrowsmith Gorslas; 2, Ceiron Spirit; 3, Sealofapproval. Time: 2:07.00
Grade B – heat 2: 1, Carrie on Fred (Lynne Boxhall) owned Middleton Llandrindod trained Boxhall Brecon; 2, Blue Guns N Roses; 3, Stateside Icon. Time: 2:05.10
Nursery – race 1: 1, Lucifer (Perry Thomas) owned & trained Robin Lloyd, Painscastle; 2, Dai’s Silver Talk; 3, Beach Boy. Time: 2:09.5
Nursery – race 2: 1, Morris Dancer (Ben Flanagan) owned Evans Newport trained Millard Stourbridge; 2, Blazing Eagle; 3, Brywins Filatore. Time:2:16.0
Baby Novice – race 1: 1, Mayhem Queen (Lee Price) owned Isaac Price trained Lee Price, Builth; 2, Don Bobby; 3, Manceys Deuce. Time:22.06.7
Baby Novice – race 2: 1, Hillbilly Jackson (Andrew Bevan) owned Rachel Bevan trained Andrew Bevan, Maesmynis; 2, Begwyns Trust; 3, Wye Doon. Time: 2:04.7
Novice: 1, Red Cash (Andrew Hardwick) owned Sargeant Newbridge trained Boxhall Brecon; 2, Evenwood Itchyfeet; 3, Up All Night. Time: 2:11.1
Grade A: 1, Mahogany Caio (Oli Jones) owned & trained Oli Jones Cribyn; 2, Goodtime Hal; 3, Lakeside Pan. Time: 2:04.3
Grade B Final: 1, Stateside Icon (Mathew Tromans) owned & trained Weigel Llanddewi Velfrey; 2, Carrie On Fred; 3, Sealofapproval. Time: 2:05.9