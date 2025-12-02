FELINFACH booked their place in the quarter-finals of the J Emrys Morgan Cup with a hard-fought victory over tier-four Tregaron Turfs on Saturday. The win extended Felin’s unbeaten run to 15 matches, though they were made to work for it after a sluggish start.
The hosts struck first when Rhun Garner nodded home a free-kick past keeper Tomos James, punishing Felin’s slow opening. The setback sparked the visitors into life, and within 10 minutes they were level. A sweeping move saw Glen Evans feed Steff Evans, whose cross was prodded in by Ben Davies.
Davies was on target again soon after, sweeping home his second following neat build-up play from Josh Davies and Rhys Williams. Felin led 2–1 at the break, and early in the second half Steff Williams made it 3–1, capitalising on a defensive slip on the sodden pitch before slotting home.
Felin had chances to kill the tie but were pegged back when Ryan Davies curled in a free-kick to make it 3–2. The closing stages were frantic, yet Felin defended resolutely to secure their passage into the last eight.
Joining them are Ffostrasol, who edged past Welshpool Town 1–0 in another tense encounter. Missing several key players, Ffos knew they faced a battle on the tricky Maesydre Recreation Ground surface. Their nerves were settled on the half hour when Keane Moore struck the opener.
The game remained finely balanced, and deep into stoppage time Welshpool were awarded a penalty. Richard Litchfield stepped up, but his effort missed the target, sparing Ffos from a shoot-out.
Comments
