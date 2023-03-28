A STUNNING bicycle kick by Johnnie Evans deep into stoppage time gave Aberystwyth a huge 1-0 win in the JD Cymru Premier Conference against Flint Town to send the Park Avenue faithful into raptures on Saturday.
Both sides seemed to have settled for a draw but the match swung Aber’s way when Billy Kirkman’s long punt upfield was headed down by Mark Cadwallader to Evans whose first time effort with his back to goal sailed over Flint keeper Harry Allen.
And there was still time for more drama as Cadwallader was given his marching orders for a second caution.
In a tight game of few chances, Aber had keeper Matt Turner to thank for a brilliant save to keep out Okera Simmons’ 17th minute penalty.
Attention now turns to the crucial match at Pontypridd United on Saturday where a win would lift the Seasiders out of the bottom two.
Aber started brightly with Niall Flint testing Allen but the best chance fell the visitors’ way when they were awarded a penalty after a foul by Jack Thorn on Simmons.
He dusted himself off to take the spot kick but Taylor dived acrobatically to his right to palm the effort around the post.
The Silkmen went on to dominate the rest of the half but found Aber a tough nut to crack with clear-cut chances few and far between.
The Black & Greens started the second half brightly with a couple of Jack Canavan efforts clearing the bar and Harry Arnison’s shot blocked.
At the other end, Harry Owen headed over at the far post from a decent position with Flint offering a threat from set pieces.
The game seemed destined for a draw when Evans grabbed the headlines in acrobatic style.
Seven minutes of injury time was played with Owen heading wide for Flint before Cadwallder was booked for a foul on the edge of the area and sent off with seconds remaining.
However Simmons’ free kick was deflected to safety and Aber’s joy was confirmed.