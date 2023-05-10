Penparcau Reserves lifted their second trophy in a week when they beat Borth United to the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League Cup last night.
After defeating Corris United in a hard-fought final against Corris United last week, Arky picked up the league cup at Bow Street's Cae Piod after another tough encounter.
16-year-old Ciaran Evans scored a goal and created another against Corris and he impressed again with the only goal of the game to sink the Crows.
Penparcau host Aberystwyth University 2nds on Saturday where a win will cap a fantastic season with the league title.