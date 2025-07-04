SGORIO will broadcast European qualifiers featuring all of Wales’s representatives this season.
The unprecedented coverage will include action from every game in the first qualifying round available from S4C, including live coverage of five of the six matches.
The New Saints’ UEFA Champions League campaign starts with live TV coverage of both legs against KF Shkendija from North Macedonia.
The first leg will be shown live on S4C with Nicky John and the team on Tuesday, 8 July at 6.45, with clips and highlights also available the same evening on Sgorio’s online platforms of Haverfordwest County’s first leg tie in the UEFA Conference League, away in Floriana, Malta.
On Thursday 10 July, Pen-y-bont’s Conference League first round, first leg tie will be broadcast online and on smart TV, away in Lithuania against Kauno Zalgiris at 5.45.
The following week, every second leg match will be shown live, starting with TNS’s away tie, live on TV on Tuesday, 15 July at 6.45.
Then on Thursday, 17 July, the second leg of both Pen-y-bont and Haverfordwest’s ties will be shown live concurrently, online and on smart TV, on Sgorio’s digital platforms.
Clips, highlights and interviews will also be available across Sgorio’s social media accounts, making for comprehensive coverage of Wales’s clubs in Europe in the first qualifying round.
