THE season is in full swing at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club with competitions coming thick and fast.
Men’s Section
Peter Jones Salver - Stableford: 1, Geraint Evans and Roy Jones, 41 points; 2, Barrie Jones and J Williams, 40 points; 3, Darren Phillips and Jon Cook, 40 points
Morris Cup – Medal: 1, Darren Phillips - nett 68; 2, Nick Downing - nett 75; 3, Matthew Lucas - nett 75
Tom Haggerty Cup - 4BBB: 1, Karl Pugh and David Jones Hughes - 43 points; 2, Jonathan Ireland and Charlie Taylor - 41 points; 3, R Jones and Steve Lucas - 40 points
Cecil Wright Cup – Stableford: 1, Nathan Perkins - 35 points; 2, Richard Lucas - 34 points; 3, Stephen Beresford - 33 points
Borth Challenge Cup - 4BBB: 1, Brian Middleton and Owen Jenkins - 42 points; 2, John Blackburn and Steve Salt - 41 points; 3, Pete Gough and Ken Griffiths - 39 points
