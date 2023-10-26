NEFYN Golf Club junior member Matty Griffiths has qualified for the Boys European Open in Spain later this month.
The 15-year-old is junior captain at his other club, Lymm Golf Club, and plays off an impressive handicap of 2.
He qualified for the event at Hinckley Golf Club in Leicester on 15 October.
The Boys European Open comprises five days of competition golf and the highlights will be shown on Sky Sports.
Nefyn Golf Club posted: “Massive congratulations to you Matty. We at Clwb Golff Nefyn are super proud of you. Enjoy the experience.”