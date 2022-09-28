Ten-man Aberystwyth Town see off challenge of Airbus UK
Aber claimed all three points in their midweek JD Cymru Premier encounter in front of 340 fans at Park Avenue on Tuesday night.
Headed goals from Iwan Lewis and Louis Bradford were enough for a 10-man Aberystwyth Town to see off Airbus UK Broughton 2-1 at Park Avenue on Tuesday night.
The win, witnessed by a healthy turnout of 342 boosted by a student promotion, moves Anthony Williams’ team up to ninth in the JD Cymru Premier, with eight games played.
Aber took the lead thanks to Lewis’ diving header on 15 minutes, and when Bradford doubled the lead with another header ten minutes into the second half Aber were looking in a promising position.
But Bradford was then sent off in conceding a penalty, and although Lewis Webb brilliantly saved Jake Eyre’s spot kick, Airbus’ lively right winger redeemed himself by scoring three minutes later.
It was down to the 10 men of Aber to endure a nervous 21 minutes plus four in injury time, but they hung on for a crucial victory.
An autumnal evening started well for the visitors as Beau Cornish’s shot from distance was parried to safety by Webb, and George Peers nodded Jo Palmer’s free kick just past the post; however Aber came into things with Sam Phillips touching a cross from Sam Litchfield wide, and Harry Arnison seeing a shot blocked.
Then came a crucial opener as the effervescent Niall Flint found space down the right, knocked the ball back for Jack Rimmer to send in a super cross which Lewis converted with a classy diving header, to delight the Dias Stand.
Flint and Phillips sent in further dangerous balls to no avail, while at the other end Webb punched clear Owen Payne’s effort, before gathering another free kick from Palmer, and making another stop from an effort down on the left, with the visitors threatening a riposte. Aber’s back four however, personified by the excellent Harri Horwood, were defending strongly to keep Aber ahead at the break.
Long-throw providers Jack Thorn for Aber and Jake Phillips for Airbus were called on early in the second half to no avail, and then Rimmer had to nick in for a last second clearance to prevent a goal.
Cornish burst through but scooped the ball wide for Airbus, then a series of corners for Aber led to Flint sending in a tasty ball which Bradford nodded home joyously, and suddenly the Seasiders were two goals to the good.
Rimmer almost made it three to end a lovely move but Lewis Dutton deflected his low shot for a corner, and John Owen came on for the hard-working Steff Davies.
The game then turned on one incident as Mamudo Dabo rounded Webb and seemed set to score when he was impeded by Bradford, who was shown a straight red card.
Webb then pulled off a breath-taking penalty save to his left to deny Eyre, but three minutes later Ryan Edwards sent in a deep ball to Eyre, who volleyed the ball dramatically into the top corner at the second attempt, to put the game right on a knife edge.
Litchfield headed wide for 10-man Aber, but for the most part the hosts were sitting deep and repelling corners, free kicks and balls into the box like their lives depended on it.
Peers skimmed a shot wide, then in injury time Webb made a brilliant double save to deny Edwards and Stephen Tomassen. Finally, Owen Payne volleyed wide, to the relief of a tense home crowd.Aberystwyth are next in action away to Cardiff Met on Saturday, with a 2.30pm kick-off.
