Trialist and Luke Wall give Lakesiders hard-fought win
Denbigh Town 0 Bala Town 3
Pre-season friendly, 26 July
THE Lakesiders ran out convincing winners in their penultimate pre-season friendly as they continue to gear up for the new league campaign.
Chances were few and far between in the first half with defences and keepers on top, the best opportunities falling to the Ardal League North East hosts.
Bala shotstopper Alex Ramsay made the first save of the night as he blocked a shot with his foot to divert the ball for a corner.
Another save was needed by Ramsay to stop a close range shot, tipping the ball over for a corner this time.
Bala’s best attacking moment came on 41 minutes when Lassana Mendes ran in on goal but was dispossessed before getting his shot away, the score level at the break.
Mendes found himself in another promising shooting position on 56 minutes, taking the ball down well but firing over the bar before the deadlock was broken on the hour.
Mendes was the creator this time with a far post cross to Trialist One who headed home with aplomb.
And the trialist bagged his brace moments later with a well-struck penalty.
Ramsay was called into action again to keep out a Denbigh header from a corner but Colin Caton’s men had the final say, Luke Wall getting on the scoresheet in the 89th minute, stroking the ball into an empty net after brilliant interplay by Mendes and Brad Bauress.
