FOLLOWING a recent inspection by the Football Association of Wales (FAW), Bala Town have been informed that from the 2025/26 season, they will be permitted to operate under a Category C FAW National Academi License.
This license, however, allows provision for only two age groups — U15s and U19s — and is subject to annual re-approval.
As a result of this directive, and despite the club’s significant efforts and investment in their academy programme, they are no longer in a position to sustain a full player development pathway into the first team.
Consequently, the difficult decision has been made to withdraw from the FAW National Academi programme.
In March 2023, Bala Town F.C. was awarded a Category C license under the leadership of their then Head of Academy, Carwyn Edwards.
This decision, however, led to the immediate withdrawal of all financial support from the FAW over the past two years.
Despite the tireless work of Carwyn’s successors, Dan McNeil and more recently Dr Nicholas Jones (following Carwyn’s departure in August 2023), the club has had to self-fund the academy’s continued operation.
They maintain that meeting the FAW’s stringent academy standards is extremely difficult without financial support from the national governing body.
Their ambition has always been to grow a sustainable academy that nurtures talent from across North Wales, progressing players into both their first team and national squads.
Regrettably, the restrictive framework of the revised licensing model now prevents them from realising this goal.
The club posted: “This is not a decision we have made lightly, nor one made by choice — it has been forced upon us by changes introduced by the FAW.
“We strongly believe this new structure undermines the development work being done by community-focused, progressive clubs like ours.
“The impact is especially disheartening for our young players, their families, and our dedicated coaching staff.
“In early 2025, the FAW proposed the introduction of a new U21 league as part of its restructured national league pathway.
“Should this league be formally established, Bala Town FC fully intends to transition players from last season’s U16 and U19 squads — alongside a carefully selected group of talented young players —into this competition.
“We believe this would provide a more competitive and appropriate platform for their continued development and help reinforce the pathway into our first team.
“Throughout the last two years, Bala Town FC has remained in regular dialogue with the FAW, raising concerns about the challenges this evolving system poses to clubs like ours.
“Our commitment to youth development across North Wales remains resolute, and we will continue to explore alternative opportunities to provide meaningful and high-quality football experiences for young players.”