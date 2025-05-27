FORDEN United lifted the MMP with Norman Lloyd Central Wales League Cup for the first time by defeating Ffostrasol Wanderers 3-2 on penalties after the final played at Cae Glas finished 1-1 following 90 minutes.
The two finalists had finished runners-up in their respective divisions and were looking to end the campaign on a high note with some silverware in the trophy cabinet.
It was the Ceredigion outfit who made the brighter start, underneath overcast skies in Machynlleth, with Tomos Rogers seeing his sixth minute effort from just inside the penalty area blocked.
Forden United thought they had taken the lead six minutes later when Henry O'Donnell's 20 yard free-kick found the back of the net but it was disallowed by referee Nick Davies because it was indirect and did not take another touch before nestling in the back of Steffan Jones' goal.
Alun Bowen's' header from a 15th minute Ffostrasol corner was blocked and cleared to safety before it was the turn of Forden United's Steve Roberts to see a header blocked from a corner at the opposite end of the pitch four minutes later.
Henry O'Donnell saw his shot turned behind by Jones seconds later after the Wanderers defence failed to clear the ball from their penalty area.
The Montgomeryshire club were slowly finding their way into the proceedings as Jake O'Donnell flashed a 24th minute effort across the face of goal from a tight angle.
Ffos broke the deadlock seven minutes later when Rogers was on hand to head home Dafydd Phillips' 31st minute cross from out on the right flank to the joy of those supporters who made the journey north.
The Barcodes looked to respond in the 35th minute but Jake O'Donnell was unable to latch on to a long ball played into his path before Jones gathered the ball.
The Ceredigion men pushed for a second goal to take back to the changing rooms at half-time.
Forden United custodian Adam Clewlow had to be alert to push Callum Shirt's low shot behind for a 42nd minute corner before Iolo Thomas was unable to keep his header under the crossbar from a stoppage-time corner.
Wanderers goalkeeper Steffan Jones managed to beat Joshua Lenc to a through ball in the 53rd minute before Shirt's low free-kick from the edge of the opposite penalty area was deflected behind for a corner three minutes later.
The Barcodes were working hard to get back on level terms as Lenc drove into the penalty area in the 61st minute but saw his inviting low cross intercepted by Iolo Thomas.
Jones had to be alert to turn away a 62nd minute corner that was arrowing underneath his crossbar.
However, the Wanderers goalkeeper was not so fortunate moments later when Jake O'Donnell headed in at the far post from the ensuing corner.
The Parc Troedyrhiw outfit looked to hit back within a minute of the restart when Phillips went close from a free-kick from just outside the right edge of the penalty.
Wanderers substitute Keane Moor fired a low shot straight at Clewlow in the 72nd minute after his team broke quickly seconds after Jake O'Donnell was denied by Jones.
Moore went close again from 25 yards in the 74th minute before Roberts 25 yard half-volley was deflected behind for a corner to the Barcodes 14 minutes later.
Both teams pushed for a winning goal in stoppage-time time in an effort to claim the silverware without the need for penalties.
Ffos saw the ball cleared off the line following a 91st minute goalmouth melee before Tomos Green directed the loose ball wide of goal.
Rob Evans' shot was deflected behind for a corner three minutes later but Forden United were unable to take advantage of the ensuing set-piece.
Barcodes captain Clewlow proved to be the hero of the shoot-out as he made three crucial saves before collecting the trophy from FAW council member Wyn Lewis.
Victory for Forden United helped to atone for the disappointment of missing out on the championship seven days earlier after losing to title rivals Llanrhaeadr in the final league match of the season.