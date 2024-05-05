TWO Ceredigion Schools Football Association teams are through to the Welsh Schools Inter Association Cup finals.
This is the second consecutive year the Under 16s girls have reached the final and the first time they’ve had a boys team reach the final since restarting the association.
The U16s girls beat Caerphilly Girls 4-0 in the semi final.
Lleucu Mathias gave them a 10th minute lead with a fine finish after dribbling past three defenders and they doubled their tally on the stroke of half time with a Lily Moralee-Hughes strike from the edge of the area.
Llio Tanat Morgan made it 3-0 after good work by Jem Evans and Branwen Orchard and it was fitting that Mathias finished the scoring with a shot into the bottom corner.
Ceredigion’s back line of Tirion Sedgwick, Lowri Bishop, Lowri James-Evans and Jem Evans didn't let the Caerphilly forwards into the game and set the foundation for the rest of the team to play on the front foot.
Next up will be the final against Cardiff and Vale schools at LHP Stadium, Carmarthen Town AFC on 29 May, kick-off at 7pm.
The U14 boys progressed after beating Cardiff and Vale on penalties.
They made a great start with a Conner Williams goal after six minutes but Cardiff grew into the game and began to dominate possession. However good defensive play restricted them to long shots and the half ended with the home team leading 1-0.
The second half started with Cardiff and Vale pushing forward and they soon equalised.
They continued to dominate and deservedly took the lead.
Ceredigion dug deep to fight back in the last five minutes and levelled the game after a clinical finish from Rhys Jones.
The match moved to penalties which was nerve-wracking for all those who stepped up to take them.
Fortunately for Ceredigion Gioele Geoghegan produced two stunning saves and it was left to Cai Lewis to net the winning penalty.
The final will be held at The New Saints FC on 19 May with a 2.15pm kick off.