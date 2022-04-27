Tywyn Bryncrug teach students a lesson on way to another final

Mark Edmondson holds off his opponent to put Tywyn on the attack ( Doris O’Keefe )

Tywyn Bryncrug 4 Aberystwyth University 0

E R Jenkins League Cup, semi-final

TYWYN are through to the final of the E R Jenkins League Cup after a brilliant performance against the Aberystwyth students on Tuesday night.

The Cae Chwarae hosts, who lost the Emrys Morgan Cup final 1-0 against Brecon Corries a couple of weeks ago, bossed the first half but only had one goal to show for their superiority, Ben Richards breaking the deadlock on the quarter hour mark.

Sion Ellis produced an assist and scored Tywyn Bryncrug’s fourth goal ( Doris O’Keefe )

Tom Allen doubled their advantage just before the hour after good work by Sion Ellis.

And with the visitors struggling to keep them at bay, Aston Heath made it 3-0 on 71 minutes shortly before making way for substitute Isaac Aldred.

With man-of-the-match Ethan Rodgers running the show, the home side continued to press and were rewarded by a late fourth goal by Ellis to round off a polished team performance.