Tywyn Bryncrug teach students a lesson on way to another final

By Cambrian News reporter  
Wednesday 27th April 2022 3:30 pm
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Share
E R Jenkins League Cup Tywyn v Aber Uni, 26 April 2022
Mark Edmondson holds off his opponent to put Tywyn on the attack (Doris O’Keefe )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Tywyn Bryncrug 4 Aberystwyth University 0

E R Jenkins League Cup, semi-final

TYWYN are through to the final of the E R Jenkins League Cup after a brilliant performance against the Aberystwyth students on Tuesday night.

The Cae Chwarae hosts, who lost the Emrys Morgan Cup final 1-0 against Brecon Corries a couple of weeks ago, bossed the first half but only had one goal to show for their superiority, Ben Richards breaking the deadlock on the quarter hour mark.

E R Jenkins League Cup, Tywyn v Aber Uni, 26 April 2022
Sion Ellis produced an assist and scored Tywyn Bryncrug’s fourth goal (Doris O’Keefe )

Tom Allen doubled their advantage just before the hour after good work by Sion Ellis.

And with the visitors struggling to keep them at bay, Aston Heath made it 3-0 on 71 minutes shortly before making way for substitute Isaac Aldred.

With man-of-the-match Ethan Rodgers running the show, the home side continued to press and were rewarded by a late fourth goal by Ellis to round off a polished team performance.

E R Jenkins League Cup, Tywyn v Aber Uni, 26 April 2022
Aston Heath netted Tywyn’s third goal (Doris O’Keefe )

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

TywynTywyn and Bryncrug Football ClubAberystwyth UniversityAberystwyth
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0