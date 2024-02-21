Aberystwyth University claimed all three points in a seven-goal thriller at Presteigne St Andrews on Monday night.
The visitors got off to the worst possible start when Stefan Kirwin fired beyond keeper Ollie Edwards inside seven minutes.
But Presteigne were soon handed a blow of their own when coach Matthew Venables was dismissed by referee Ross Mantle just a few minutes later.
It took the visitors until the half-hour mark before they were able to level the score – Adam Carey bagging the first of his two in the game.
Presteigne had their noses back in front three minutes after the break when Niall Rhodes got on the end of Jamie Blythe assist.
Carey hit back just four minutes later to level once again.
The Uni took their first lead of the game in the 58th minute when Kieran Booker found the back of the net.
But the topsy-turvy nature of the game continued as Byron Jones made it 3-3 on 73.
In the final minute, however, Will Ludlow kept his cool to slot home from the penalty spot and hand the Uni a narrow win.
In a fiery contest which saw nine yellow cards handed out, Presteigne’s Corin Jones was shown his second in stoppage time to compound the hosts’ misery.