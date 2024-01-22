Luckless Porthmadog slumped to a sixth successive league defeat at a wet and windy Traeth, thus condemning themselves to an unwanted place in the relegation zone for the first time this season, writes Treflyn Jones.
Porthmadog 1 Mold Alex 2, JD Cymru North
Aand, just to rub salt into the wound, it was Port’s perennial tormentor Danny Warren who eventually ensured this late and largely undeserved defeat for the hard-working hosts.
After an even opening 10 minutes, Port’s Danny Brookwell fashioned a very presentable scoring chance which was horribly scuffed when well-placed before a speculative shot from distance by midfielder Rob Jones flew just over the bar.
Then, a free kick in a dangerous position for Mold from just outside the area was well parried by Port’s keeper Oliver Farebrother and Warren’s attempted follow-up was blocked by a well-timed sliding tackle by Iddon Price.
A minute later, however, Mold took the lead when a slick through ball was well-controlled by Eric Durnell before slotting the ball beneath Farebrother.
Port continued to produce promising attacking moves and deservedly equalized a minute into added on time at the end of the half.
After excellent work by both Rhys Alun and Telor Williams, Brookwell skillfully evaded a couple of defenders before smashing the ball low and hard past the helpless Alex Swindell leaving the score at one-apiece at the interval.
The visitors were first out of the blocks at the start of the second half as Dafydd Griffiths squirted a rather tame shot past Farebrother’s upright and Warren shot narrowly over the bar.
It was then Port’s turn when a terrific left foot shot by Brookwell was met with an equally fine stop by Swindell on his near post.
Brookwell then counter-attacked with pace but disappointingly decided not to pass to an equally rapid Gethin Thomas who would otherwise have found himself with a clear path towards goal and a promising build-up was snuffed out .
With nine minutes remaining on the clock, debutant Jacob Barratt who had come on to replace Price, was presented with a free header from a fine cross from the left flank but his firm header went straight into the grateful arms of Swindell.
Then barely a minute later, that man Warren sealed Port’s fate as he squeezed the ball past Farebrother with admirable composure.
It was tough luck indeed on a Port side who, yet again, failed to take the majority of their goal-scoring opportunities. I’m sure even the most ardent Mold fan would confess that their hosts were full value for a draw at the very least, but Lady Luck condemned Port to what may well be a very damaging defeat.
From looking very comfortable as recently as late November, we now find ourselves in a relegation dog-fight.
However, much to supporters’ relief, we have been reliably informed that the players, under its new management team, have at last agreed to a strict twice-weekly training regime which may yet see us clamber our way by our fingernails to tier two safety.
Next Saturday, Port welcome fellow-strugglers Llanidloes to Y Traeth.