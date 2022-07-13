‘Very talented’ Efekan Cholak joins the Roosters

Penrhyncoch FC have announced the signing of young forward Efekan Cholak from Aberystwyth Town.

Born in Turkey, 19-year-old Efekan joins Gari Lewis’ side after a season with Aberystwyth Town.

Primarily playing for the Seasiders’ under-19s side, Efekan made 16 appearances in the Cymru Premier Development League North scoring four goals in the process.

He made his senior debut and only appearance for Aberystwyth in September 2021, coming on in the last five minutes as his side were knocked out of the Nathaniel MG Cup by Cardiff Met.

“Efekan is a lad I worked with last year when I was with Aberystwyth Town said first team manager Gari Lewis.