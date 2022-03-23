Wales submits Expression of Interest to co-host EURO 2028

The FA of Wales together with the football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Scotland are bidding to host Euro 2028 ( Cambrian News )

The Football Associations of Wales England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, and Scotland have submitted a joint ‘Expression of Interest’ (EOI) to host UEFA EURO 2028.

The EOI submission, an important step in UEFA’s bidding process for EURO 2028, follows a feasibility study which evaluated the hosting opportunities and local benefits of organising major international football events.

The submission could be approved in a fortnight after no other countries bid to stage the tournament.

A statement co-signed by the football associations read: “The Governments of the UK, Ireland, Scotland and Wales have confirmed their support for the EOI submission and, given the Northern Ireland Executive is currently not meeting formally, officials there continue to observe the process closely.

“With this unique partnership, we are taking the appropriate next steps and our ambition is to stage a successful UEFA EURO which will be a wonderful celebration of football for fans and teams.

“We believe EURO 2028 would be one of the greatest sporting events ever held in the UK & Ireland. This unprecedented partnership of five associations offers something special to European football, including the potential for an expanded tournament, and we are passionate about maximising the sustainability and legacy benefits for communities across the UK and Ireland.

“Over the coming months, we will develop our proposals further, subject to the publication by UEFA of the full technical specification. This includes engaging in discussions with possible host cities and stadia to define the optimum tournament, model and conducting a full costs and benefits analysis. The UK & Ireland will offer an unrivalled tournament from a technical perspective – with modern, well-connected stadia and excellent infrastructure – that makes our partnership ideal to host EURO 2028.

“Football must do everything possible to show how our sport can be a force for good – now, more than ever. We are resolute in our belief in the power of football to help bring people together.